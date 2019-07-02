Federal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, Senior Citizen Bill

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, flanked with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, in a media briefing in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

She said the Prime Minister directed to make Hajj-2019 scandal free and provide all possible facilities to the intending pilgrims.

She said Imran Khan will himself inaugurate Hajj flight operation and for the first time Pakistani pilgrims will leave Islamabad airport after completing all formalities of immigration for a hassle free journey to the holy land.

The Special Assistant said that the cabinet also approved Senior Citizen Bill 2019 for the welfare of senior citizens.

She said Old Age Home will be established in Islamabad, which will be later on extended to other parts of the country.

She said the cabinet approved National Commission on Rights of Child to prepare a database of abducted and missing children, procedure for work visas with North Korea, and appointment of Zubair Gilani as new chairman of Board of Investment.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister directed Capital Development Authority to prepare a new master plan to address housing and other civic issues in the federal capital.

She said the cabinet approved abolishing of prize bond with the denomination of 40,000 rupees to check black money.

She said it has been decided that Pakistan Steel Mills will not be privatized. She said PSM will be revamped with new vision and approach. She said PSM is a national asset and it will be run on public-private partnership basis.

The Special Assistant said it is prime minister’s vision to forge a partnership with overseas Pakistanis.

She said the prime minister has directed establishment of facilitation counters for overseas Pakistanis at all airports.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said for the first time Saudi Arabia is extending e-visa facility to Pakistani Hujjaj.

He said this time 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj and the government has made excellent arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation.

He said a sum of 25,000 to 58,000 rupees will be returned to Pakistani pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme as the government has successfully saved amount from excellently bargaining in transport and accommodation matters.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said latest model air-conditioned buses have been hired for the transportation of Pakistani Hujjaj. He said food of Pakistani taste will be provided to Pakistani pilgrims.