FIA raids Nasir Butt’s house at Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday raided at the house of Nasir Butt, who is the central character of the Judge video scandal.

As per details, FIA raided at Nasir Butt’ s house located in Dhok Rta area of Rawalpindi. Sources said Butt has escaped to London after the footage of Judge was shown by PML-N leaders in a press conference. Sources added that younger brother of Nasir Butt Hafiz Abdullah Butt is also missing. Mobile phones of Nasir Butt in Pakistan and in London are off.

Sources further said FIA is continuously monitoring the house of Nasir Butt and all details of his journeys abroad have been gained.

On the other hand FIA raided shop of Mian Tariq, who is also named by judge Arshad Malik in video scandal case, in Multan’ Abdali road and recovered important documents. Sources said FIA raided the shop with heavy contingent of police. FIA team is ready to investigate PML-N member Mian Raza.

Arrested suspect in video scandal Mian Tariq Mehmood would be presented before the court on Friday for extension of remand.

Earlier, FIA lodged a case, on an application filed by former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, vice-president Maryam Nawaz and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other persons accused of allegedly blackmailing him over video(s) captured secretly during his meetings with PML-N leaders.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has decided to interrogate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Raza for investigation into the video scandal surrounding former accountability judge Arshad Malik who had claimed that Mian Tariq Mahmood had bought the leaked video from Mian Raza.

Meanwhile, teams were constituted to arrest other accused persons, including Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Khurram Yousaf and Meher Jillani, nominated in the case lodged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).

Sources familiar with the matter told media that eight provisions of the Cyber Crime Act have been included in the case lodged against the suspects.

Yesterday, the FIA‘s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Mian Tariq Mahmood, a man allegedly involved in the video scandal of the judge, and took his physical remand from a civil judge in Islamabad for two days.

Tariq, an alleged prime suspect who had fraudulently captured video(s) of the former judge and has been accused of blackmailing ‘influential personalities, was shifted to FIA custody after the remand was approved.

Judge Arshad Malik in his application stated that the blackmailers had wanted him to say that he had announced the verdict [against Sharif] following orders of a “particular group.”

The judge maintained that he was performing his duties as the additional and sessions judge in Multan from the years 2000 to 2003, and during that time his ‘immoral’ videos were recorded by Mian Tariq.

He stated that he had been blackmailed with the videos which were sold to PML-N’s Mian Raza. He accused Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Khuram Yousaf and Mehr Ghulam Jilani of blackmailing him.

“The purpose of these videos was to demoralise my personal character and my institution,” he said, adding that the videos were recorded in an illegal manner with the purpose of blackmailing him.

Arshad Malik further mentioned that he had met Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra and Hussain Nawaz in Madina as a result of blackmailing and more videos were recorded during those meetings.

He stated that it was shocking for him that during the press conference on July 6, the PML-N leaders made defamatory statements against him, the judiciary and the process of accountability in the country. NNI