FIA summons Nasir Janjua for questioning in judge blackmailing scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned on Friday Nasir Janjua, one of the main characters of video scandal involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik for questioning.

FIA directed the suspect to appear before it on July 29 (Monday) or else it would be deemed he has nothing to say in his defence.

The agency had previously issued him notice to appear on July 25 but he instead of turning up before it went to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought pre-arrest bail to avoid his possible arrest in the case.

Earlier, on July 25, an Islamabad High Court bench granted the pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua against a surety bond worth Rs200,000 and summoned a reply from FIA.

He in his bail application stated that all the allegations against him regarding the video scandal are ill-founded. He has nothing to do with making of video or participation in displaying video, he added.

FIA had registered an FIR against Janjua and other characters of video scandal for blackmailing the accountability court judge.—NNI