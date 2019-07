ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan was hospitalized on Tuesday due to health problem.

According to details, Firdous Ashiq Awan took anti-biotic in sore throat after which her condition deteriorated.

She was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PMIMS) where according to medics the PM’s Advisor would remain under treatment for 24 hours.—INP