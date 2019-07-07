Firdous Ashiq Awan terms video as production of certified liars

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says two characters behind the production and broadcast of video are certified liars.

In a tweet on Sunday, she said that one character is a murderer and gangster while the other is notorious for committing forgery of caliber font. She said these characters are involved in benami transactions.

Special assistant said that the process of recovering amount from those who plundered the national exchequer will go ahead. She said Nawaz Sharif is in jail and under what capacity Maryam Nawaz continued to use official bullet car proof.

She said those who used to plunder the national exchequer, it is hard for them to spend from their own pockets.__RADIO PAKISTAN