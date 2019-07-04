Hajj flight operation commences

Hajj flight operation to transport intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia commenced today.

The first Hajj flight from Islamabad carrying three hundred and fifty intending pilgrims under government scheme left for Madina Munawwarra.

At Islamabad airport, immigration and other formalities of the hujjaj were completed under Road to Makkah project.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has special love and affection for Pakistan, and he manifested this love through Road to Makkah project.

The Minister said comprehensive arrangements have been made both in Makkah and Madina for the facilitation of Pakistani Pilgrims.