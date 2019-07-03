Five Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in a blast near LOC

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one other sustained injuries in an explosion near LOC in Chamb sector of Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

According to Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) the explosion took place in Barnala tehsil.

The nature of blast is being ascertained, ISPR said in its statement.

ISPR further said that this incident is the violation of bilateral ceasefire agreement and international rules by India.

The personnel martyred in the incident include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.