FM in London to attend extraordinary meeting of Commonwealth

He will also represent Pakistan at an International Conference on freedom of expression and will also address the Pakistani Community living in London.

He will highlight Pakistan’s stance on different issues while talking with local and international media.

Talking to media at the Heathrow airport, the Foreign Minister said that there is no reality about the video released by PMLN regarding honorable Judge of Accountability Court and it has no significance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no plan to visit Russia and Foreign Office will release details regarding any such plan.