Former Pak Ambassador to UN, renowned businessman hold meeting with PM

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and renowned businessman Shahal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Sunday.

They discussed issues relating to trade and investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were also present, along with Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

A delegation of Businessmen and Investors also held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Sunday.

The delegation included Raza Chishti, Muhammad Khaishgi and Hasnain Aslam expressed keen interest in investment in the IT and Technology sectors.