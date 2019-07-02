France appreciates Pak Army’s role in maintenance of peace

RAWALPINDI: Secretary General for National Defence and Security of France Mrs Claire Landais called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Both sides highlighted the need to increase military level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.