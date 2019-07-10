Giving NRO to opposition would amount treason with the country: PM Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the country couldn’t progress until all the corrupt elements wouldn’t be brought to justice.

Talking to media at Governor House in Sindh after meeting members of the business community, he said that Rs10 to 12 billion every year were being laundered every year from the country, adding that corruption could not be eliminated from the country until the corrupt are handed sentences.

Imran Khan said that the opposition had been talking about overthrowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from the day first, adding that the opposition didn’t even let the parliament proceedings go smoothly, adding that they [opposition] didn’t let him speak on the first day.

He said: “They have been blackmailing from the very first day of the government and wanted to spread chaos by blaming the government for the price hike. Their only aim is to listen three words from my mouth that is NRO but I will never say these three words as I am answerable to almighty Allah.”

The prime minister said the country was passing through hard times, because of the two previous NROs and the subsequent debt of Rs30,000 billion.

“Why we should not talk of the past corruption and plunder of the previous rulers,” he said, adding keeping silence on their misdeeds would amount to treason with the country.

The prime minister said the country had immense potential to move ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, and appealed to the people to pay taxes for a strengthened economy.

The country could not move ahead if the people and traders were reluctant to pay taxes, he said and maintained that only one per cent out of the total 220 million population were paying taxes.

He said fewer people in the country were overburdened with the taxes as the industry was paying 70 per cent taxes alone. The government could not go on printing currency as it would escalate price hike, he added and cautioned that if the people did not realize their responsibility to pay taxes, the country could run into hyper inflation.

“There is dire need to change the mindset for paying taxes,” he emphasized.

The prime minister said that both former president Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif have made cases against each other in 1990s, adding that they are facing cases made by them.

“They are afraid because every day new things emerge against them,” the prime minister said and added the PTI government has not made a single case against them.

Earlier, the premier met people belonging to business community in Karachi and discussed economic system in the country. The business community suggested several steps to control inflation and to reduce sales tax to 5% from 17 %.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion assured to solve the problems of business community and said businesses would not run by old methods now. PM denied to end the condition of ID card for starting of new business.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that the basic aim of his visit to Karachi is to address the problems faced by the business community. For this purpose, his entire economic team is also accompanying him.

He was talking to a delegation comprising representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Automotive Parts Association.

During the meeting, the traders presented him recommendations over reforms in tax system, facilities in business and inflation. The premier assured them to resolve their issues by providing them new opportunities. Our first priority is to eliminate poverty and to speed up the economic process, he added.

Imran Khan said that we need assistance of traders to improve financial status of the country. The PM has also been scheduled to hold consultative meeting with party leaders and members of provincial assembly on the ongoing political situation in the country.—NNI