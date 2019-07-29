Govt believes in equal rights for all citizens : President,PM

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said present government believes in pursuing the ideals of State of Madina to ensure equal rights to all its citizens irrespective of their caste, creed, sect and religion.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with National Minorities Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

The President said the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) always raised voice for the rights of deprived segments of the society including the minorities. He said the life and teachings of Holy Prophet serve as a guiding principle for us as to how to treat with the minorities.

President Arif Alvi said ours is the most compassionate nation and it has proved it by hosting millions of Afghan refugees for many decades. He said Pakistan is standing at a critical phase and it will move forward economically as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his commitment to build Pakistan on the model of State of Madina, ensuring rights to people, rule of law and provision of facilities to citizens at equal level.

The Prime Minister said the State of Madina was a modern state that protected rights of every citizen, and Pakistan will be raised on the same model.

Imran Khan said the PTI government has been carrying out struggle for ensuring provision of rights to people, following the principles practiced in the State of Madina.

The Prime Minister said a process has also been started in the Universities to acquaint our youth with the ideals and concepts of the State of Madina, which indeed was a modern state.

Imran Khan said the government will protect and develop worship places of minorities in the country and also facilitate them to the maximum level to perform them religious rituals.

He said the government is committed to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community on 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Prime Minister regretted that when the government is implementing law against the past rulers, who took the country’s loan from 6,000 billion rupees to 30,000 billion rupees, they are raising hue and cry.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the ministry of religious affairs has been marking the festivals of other religions over the last one year to expressed solidarity with the minorities. He said we want to give the message that Pakistan belongs to all its nationals.

The Minister admitted that the minorities are faced with some issues but assured them that their problems will be resolved and will be provided a secured environment. He pointed out that the Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board has been appointed on merit and our focus is to address the issues of minorities.