Govt Committed For Provision of Uniform Healthcare Facilities in Country: Dr Zafar

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the federal government was fully committed to the vision of uniformity in provision of quality medical support and basic healthcare facilities across the country.

Talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi, The special assistant said that the federal government under its particular vision was also providing all needed support and assistance to the provincial government.

Discussing matters related to health challenges faced by the people of the province, Dr. Zafar Mirza reiterated that federal health authority was extending every support to the authorities in handling life threatening ailments as well as diseases affecting the life quality of children.

The two on the occasion discussed measures being adopted for eradication of infections posing severe danger to the people in general and kids in particular – with equal focus towards their prevention.

It was agreed upon on the occasion that there was need to adopt updated medical technology to combat emerging health challenges that may be consequent to world climate change.

The governor also drew attention of the special assistant towards urgency to enhance capacity building of the health care providers, including doctors and other medical staff serving in facilities right from basic health units, rural health centres, town health centres to major hospital and tertiary care facilities.—INP