Govt determined to uplift merged tribal districts, says PM

The prime minister was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on the development projects in the merged erstwhile tribal areas.

He said people of tribal areas rendered huge sacrifices for the country and faced many difficulties.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, senators Hidayatullah, Aurangzeb Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Momin Afridi and Sajjad Turi.