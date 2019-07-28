Govt shaking over notice sent to Daily Mail: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Spokes person to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said legs of Shezad Akbar are shaking after Shehbaz Sharif sent notice to Daily Mail. She questioned why government is defending a report of a foreign newspaper.

Talking to media outside Adila Jail along with Irfan Siddiqui, she said PTI government will end soon and no NRO would be given to them. She said PTI leaders on their foreign visits vowed to remove AC and TV from Nawaz’ room but never talked about the country’s development and economic progress.

She said Pakistan is being defamed by this government and fake news are being spread after not finding any evidence of corruption. She said there is a specific procedure to file a lawsuit in UK but government is defending the planted story.

Marriyum further said PM Imran did not reply to the notices sent by Shehbaz Sharif.

She said Irfan Siddiqui should have been discharged from the case instead of release on bail, adding that his picture with handcuff and a pen is part of history now. She said government is not ashamed of this act rather the release is due to the pressure of media and civil society. —NNI