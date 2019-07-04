Hajj 2019: Multi-story tents to be established in Mina this year

Multi-story tents will be established during this year’s Hajj sermon to provide more space to the pilgrims for the first time in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,.

Chairman of the establishment, Abbas Qattan said the idea will solve the problem of narrow areas in Mina by increasing the accommodation capacity of the tents.

“This is within the Kingdom’s efforts to upgrade the services being extended to the pilgrims and is also within the efforts to achieve the goals and objectives of the 2030 Vision aimed at increasing the accommodation capacity for the Guests of Allah,” he said.

Qattan says the project was studied with the Authority for the Development of Makkah and was supported by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and the Civil Defense.

The chairman, however, stressed that the vertical development of Mina would require strong basic infrastructure including tunnels, logistical support and good delivery system.