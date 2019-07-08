Hammad Azhar sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Previously serving as Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar took oath as federal minister in Islamabad on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to him at a ceremony in Aiwan e Sadr.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here attended by the cabinet members and the members of the parliament.

Speaking high of Hammad Azhar s performance during the budget session, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he (Hammad) had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with a great composure.—NNI