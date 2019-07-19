Hawala, Hundi inflicted a huge loss on the country’s economy: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board Revenue Shabbar Zaidi says reforms are being made in the Federal Board of Revenue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, he said that it is his responsibility to improve the tax base under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that “Hawala” and “Hundi” have inflicted a huge loss on the country’s economy.

Shabbar Zaidi said that measures are being taken to include the middle class in the tax net.

Replying to a question, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Shabbar Zaidi said that the government would desist from taking any decision which would be counterproductive for the textile industry.

He said misleading information is being spread on the issue of sales tax zero-rating, Computerised National Identity Card issue and imposition of tax on edible items.

Later, talking to reporters,the FBR Chairman said that the board is engaged in negotiations with the business community to resolve their genuine issues.

The Chairman categorically rejected rumors about his replacement as Chairman FBR.

He said the government would not compromise on enforcement of its condition regarding the CNIC condition.