Heavy rain lashes various parts of Sindh

Various areas of Karachi received light to moderate rain this morning turning the weather pleasant. Light rain still continues is several areas.

The Pakistan Meteorology Department has forecast of heavy rains in Karachi from this evening due to a rain system that has entered Sindh and will remain active till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, electricity supply was suspended in a number of areas of Karachi during rain due to the tripping of feeders that is being restored now.

The K-Electric officials have said that their staff is in the field to restore the tripped feeders.

The Sindh Government has prepared its contingency plan to deal with the rain related incidents.

In this regard, directives have been issued to all the local bodies and municipality corporations to stay alert and take immediate measures to drain the rain water from low lying areas.