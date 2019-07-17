ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan case today

International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in Kulbhushan Yadav case today.

Pakistani team headed by the attorney general is in the Hague to hear the verdict.

The team also includes foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested on 3rd March, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

In his confessional statement, he admitted that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize subversive activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

He was awarded death sentence on 10th April 2017.

In an interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, International Law Expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi said that in his opinion the international court of justice will not go to the extent of setting aside the conviction of Kulbhushan Yadav or handing him back to India as has been prayed by New Delhi in its petition.

He said the international court of justice respects the domestic laws and the judgments given under them. He said Kulbhushan has admitted in his confessional statement of waging a war on Pakistani state.