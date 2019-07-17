ICJ verdict great success, moral triumph of Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that verdict of International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a great success and moral triumph of Pakistan.

Talking to media on Wednesday, he said Pakistan presented its case in the International Court of Justice in an effective manner.

He said India in its plea before the ICJ maintained that Commander Jadhav is innocent and that baseless allegations have been made against him. On this basis, India sought his release, but the court rejected this claim.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kulbhushan Jadhav in his confessional statement admitted that he was involved in espionage and terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

He said the ICJ in its verdict said Pakistan can review the Jadhav’s sentencing on the means of its own choosing.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said an important thing that emerged from this verdict is that ICJ did not annul the decision of military court of Pakistan, as sought by India.

It shows that the legal system of Pakistan is trusted by the whole international community.

The Minister said like any country our law is also clear about the trial of a foreign spy, who was a serving officer under a pseudonym.

He said Pakistan is a responsible country and has adopted sensible approach.

Earlier, in a tweet, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that verdict of International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case is a victory for Pakistan.

He said commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan and he shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.