IHC grants interim bail to Miftah Ismail till August 1 in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Miftah Ismail till August 1 in LNG case. The court ordered former finance minister to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.5 million.

A two member bench comprising Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb and acting Chief justice of IHC Justice Amir Farooq was hearing the petition.

IHC bared NAB from arresting Miftah Ismail. The court also granted bail to ex-MD PSO Shiekh Imran and issued notices to NAB in this regard.

The lawyer of Miftah told the court that NAB issued warrants first and then summoned in the LNG case.

Earlier, former finance minister Miftah Ismail submitted an application for pre-arrest bail at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case. IHC accepted the plea for hearing.

In his petition, the PML-N leader requested the Islamabad High Court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him until the investigation is completed. The politician argued that the accountability watchdog has leveled allegations against him when there is ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in LNG case.

Miftah named NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, the investigator and law secretary as respondents in his petition. Arguing that NAB has charged baseless charges against him, the former minister requested the IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail.

NAB has already issued arrest warrants of Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imran Ul Haq in LNG case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader has already been granted pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for 7 days. His pre-arrest bail given by SHC will end this week.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in NAB’s custody in the LNG import contract case.—INP