IHC request law ministry to remove judge Arshad Malik from post

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday requested the law ministry to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik over the video controversy.

Earlier in the day, the judge had written a letter to the IHC rejecting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s allegations and a video showing the judge admitting to lack of evidence against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Malik became focal point of controversy when PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at a press conference ‘exposed’ video clips of judge claiming that the judge met a PML-N supporter Nasir Butt. Confessing that he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the Al-Azizia reference.