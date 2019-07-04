IMF approves $6 bln Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said IMF Board approved a six billion dollars Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan to support economic reform program.

In a tweet message on Wednesday, he said our program supports broad based growth by reducing imbalances in the economy.

He said a structural reform agenda which includes improving public finances and reducing public debt through revenue reforms is key part of the program. He expressed resolve for ensuring financial discipline and sound economic management