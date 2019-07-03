IMF approves bailout package for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Wednesday approved a three-year bailout of package worth $ 6 billion for Pakistan.

The package was approved to support the economic plan of Pakistan which aims to return the sustainable growth to the economy.

“IMF Executive Board approved today a three-year US$6 billion loan to support #Pakistan’s economic plan, which aims to return sustainable growth to the country’s economy and improve the standards of living,” Gerry Rice, the IMF spokesperson, confirmed on Twitter.

Pakistan will receive $2 billion annually. The first installment of the three-year programme, worth $500 million, is expected to be transferred to Pakistan in July.