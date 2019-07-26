IMF lauds Pakistan’s resolve to stabilize, revive economy

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund has appreciated Pakistan’s resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.

The sentiments were expressed by Executive Directors of the IMF from G-7 countries during their interaction with Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir in Washington.

They also hailed the government’s focus on social safety programs for the vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure and broadening of the tax base in the recent budget.

The Adviser on Finance and the Governor State Bank of Pakistan apprised the Executive Directors of the IMF about the ongoing reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the Government’s strong commitment to its successful implementation.