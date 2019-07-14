Imran Khan striving for rights of people: Dr.Firdous

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving for the rights of the people of Pakistan and to restore the honor of Green Passport.

The Special Assistant said, contrary to this, Sharif family has earned a bad name for the country by its involvement in money laundering and corruption at the international level. She said that the story published in the British newspaper Daily Mail is an evidence of the corruption of Shairfs who not only looted the taxpayer’s money but plundered even the aid by foreign donors meant for the relief of earthquake affectees.

She said that Sharif family acted like a mafia which not only looted the national exchequer but provided umbrella to their corruption by blackmailing and maligning national institutions and eliminating opponents.