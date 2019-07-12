Inquiry report on Sadiqabad train incident to be finalized today: Railways Minister

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says trains’ collision at Sadiqabad occurred due to human negligence and inquiry report into the incident would be finalized today.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said in the light of the inquiry report, the responsible would be punished.
Sheikh Rasheed announced that one point five million rupees would be given as compensation for each deceased, five hundred thousand rupees each to critically injured and two hundred thousand rupees each those receiving minor injuries.