Institutions should function independently: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon elimination of a discrimination system between the powerful elitist class and the poor, saying that justice could not be established in Pakistan till all citizens are treated equally.

In an interview with a private TV Channel, the President said institutions should function independently and this should be the ultimate goal and vision of all.

He said the government is facing stiff resistance as it has taken a stance to eliminate corruption.

The president said austerity is being observed expenditures reduced at the Presidency. He said he is bearing all of his expenditures from his personal resources.

The president also stressed upon judicious use of the natural resources by the countrymen.—RadioPakistan