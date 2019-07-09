Investigation against Kamran Michael completed, NAB informs SHC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing into bail plea of former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael, until August 22.

A SHC bench heard the bail plea of former minister and adjourned it till 22 August.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that investigation against Michael and co-accused in the case has been completed and the reference has been sent to the chairman NAB for the approval.

It may be noted that the SHC had suspended interim bails of Michael and co-accused in the case, a few days ago.

Kamran Michael, a former minister, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favorite persons.

Michael held the portfolio of the minister for ports and shipping between 2013 and 2016. He held several cabinet posts during different governments.

The NAB chairman had ordered an inquiry in January 2018, against Michael for alleged misuse of his authority.

