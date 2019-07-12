Judge Arshad Malik temporarily barred from working on his position: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem says Arshad Malik, the Judge of Accountability Court No. 2, has been temporarily barred from working on his position.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad on Friday afternoon, he said the services of Judge Arshad Malik are being returned to Lahore High Court.

He said the decision to bar him from working has been made on the basis of his alleged video and press release issued by him. The Law Minister said barring the judge does not have any impact on the verdicts given by him. He made it clear that no attempt will be tolerated to bring the courts under pressure.

The Law Minister said Arshad Malik in his affidavit said he gave the verdict without any pressure or fear. He said punishments exist for efforts to bribe or threaten judges.

Speaking on the occasion, with Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar said Panama case is a saga that starts on greed and ends on corruption.

Responding to a question, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Judge Arshad Malik was given offer of Ten billion rupees as bribe. He said he was threatened by Sharif family through its right hand Nasir but if he does not obey their orders.

He further said that it is high time to expose all involved elements in this video scandal.