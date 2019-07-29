Judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah extended till August 9

LAHORE: A Special (CNS) Court in Lahore on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case till August 9.

Reportedly, Justice Khalid Basheer presided over the hearing of the case.

As the hearing resumed, Sanaullah’s defense counsel argued that his client has been involved in the case due to political basis and [leaders] were being arrested for political [victimisation].

The defense counsel further argued with the court to allow Sanaullah home-cooked food in the jail as his client has been suffering from a heart ailment and went through an open heart surgery.

To this, the judge stated that the ruling [in the case] would be given according to the Constitution, and [regarding the matter of home-cooked food], the court asked the advocate to file a detailed application that would be considered after a response from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

Moreover, the ANF Lahore team submitted a 60-page challan in the court, accusing six suspects including Sanaullah, and its details have been sought in the next hearing.

Earlier today, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and former MNA Talal Chaudhary met Sanaullah before the hearing.

After meeting Sanaullah, Shehbaz said the truth would triumph, and that he had repeatedly denied meeting with him by the jail authorities.

Police restricted Shehbaz from entering towards the courthouse, which resulted in several scuffles.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The force had seized a large quantity of drugs from the possession of Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Allegedly, the former provincial law minister had been doing business with drug smugglers, who had links with banned outfits.