Judiciary should take notice of alleged video: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated that any tactic of the opposition wouldn’t work and the process of accountability will continue.

He said while presiding over a meeting of the spokespersons. Matters pertaining to country’s political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister while giving important tasks to the spokespersons said that efforts were being made to make national institutions controversial.

He directed to give befitting response to any attempt of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the country’s institutions.

Imran Khan went on to say that the PML-N had also pressurized the judiciary in the past but this will not be tolerated in Naya Pakistan.

Regarding the video of accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad, the prime minister said that the government should not become a party in this regard.

Judiciary is independent, he said and added it should itself take notice of the video.—NNI