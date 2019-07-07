Karachi traders withdraw strike call after meeting with Sindh governor

KARACHI: The Karachi-based traders on Sunday withdrew their call for a three-day shutter down strike after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

Talking to journalists, Singh governor thanked the traders for taking back the strike call and added that the business community presented their proposal in connection with tax collection and revenue generation during the meeting.

The governor said the government would address all the grievances of the traders. He urged the people to pay their taxes and help steer the country out of economic crises.

Earlier, the Karachi Traders Action Committee had announced a three-day shutter down strike against new taxes introduced int he budget-2019. —NNI