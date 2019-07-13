Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today

The main purpose of the observance of this day is to reaffirm the pledge to continue the mission of martyrs till the achievement of inalienable right to self-determination.

On the 13th of July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

The day is marked by complete shutdown and a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where martyrs of 1931 are buried.

Call for the shutdown and march has also been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar to prevent a march towards Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar, today.

On the other hand, while All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has been under house detention since 2010.

The authorities have also placed Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest. The Mirwaiz is scheduled to lead a procession from Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib.

The occupation authorities have also suspended train service in the occupied territory.