Many missing persons are with TTP in Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairperson Defence of Human Rights Amina Masood Janjua met DG ISPR and discussed issue of missing persons.

DG ISPR apprised her about the efforts that government and security forces are doing to facilitate them and address the issue for which judicial commission is working day and night.

He also apprised her about special directions and constitution of special assistance cell at GHQ for assisting the process.

“Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However we must realise that not every person missing is attributable to state,” he said.

“Those with state are under legal process. Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict Zones elsewhere. More so there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan. Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons,” the DG said.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state & security forces and for their empathy and support. She also reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan. She posed full confidence in state for getting the issue a logical closure.—NNI