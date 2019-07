SARGODHA: Martyred captain Aqib Javed on Sunday was buried in his hometown, Sargodha with complete military honour.

Captain Aqib Javed was among the soldiers who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

Captain Aqib Javed’s father said that his son was to be married on August 24.

On Saturday, terrorists opened fire on Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops, martyring four personnel including an FC officer.