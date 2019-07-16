Maryam Nawaz announces to lead protest rallies across the country

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that she would lead protest rallies across the country, and said that she would not only demand justice for Nawaz Sharif but would demand rule of law and freedom of expression.

Maryam said that she would raise voice against the manipulation of the entire system, stealing public mandate and imposition of selected.

“Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join,” she said on Twitter.