Maryam Nawaz destroyed PML-N: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Maryam Nawaz has destroyed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the alleged video of Judge Arshad Malik will impair Nawaz Sharif’s case.

Sheikh Rashid held a press conference in Lahore and affirmed that incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif will be sentenced in both cases if ruling is reverted. Politics on the basis of videos has now ended in Pakistan, he stressed.

The Railways Minister hoped that everything remains well as Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to meet US President Donald Trump and both leaders share same nature. —NNI