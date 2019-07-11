Maryam, Shehbaz inquire about Nawaz Sharif’s health at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday held meeting with her father and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

According to details, the PML-N leader arrived at the jail and inquired about the health of Nawaz. She also informed the ex-PM about the party matters.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif also met Nawaz Sharif. During the meeting, the former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) discussed the ongoing political situation in the country with his brother. Chairman senate election also came under discussion.

Meanwhile, several PML-N workers and leaders were present outside the jail to express solidarity with their leader.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued notice to Punjab home secretary on a petition of Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to meet her father at least twice a week, and allowed former premier’s personal doctor Adnan to examine his health in the jail.

On May 8, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif returned Kot Lakhpat Jail in a rally of his party workers and leaders after expiry of six-week bail in a corruption case.

Flexes and banners were erected across the city to show solidarity with the PML-N supremo and the PML-N leadership had directed the party workers to gather at the Shanghai Flyover near Ferozpur Road for the solidarity rally.

Sharif was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for the period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence. NNI