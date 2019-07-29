Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should play his role to reform society: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has suggested JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to play his role to reform society instead of promoting chaos.
She stated this in a statement in response to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s speech, who asked the government to step down in August or otherwise his party and allies would march towards Islamabad in October.
Firdous Ashiq Awan advised the JUI-F Chief not to take revenge of his defeat in General Elections 2018 and political deprivation from democratic system.
She said it is for the first time since 1988 that Fazal-ur-Rehman is not in the House.