Miftah Ismail moves IHC for pre arrest bail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has submitted an application for pre-arrest bail at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case.

In his petition, the PML-N leader requested the Islamabad High Court to stop the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him until the investigation is completed. The politician argued that the accountability watchdog has leveled allegations against him when there is ‘not even an iota of any evidence’ of wrongdoing in LNG case.

Miftah has named NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, the investigator and law secretary as respondents in his petition. Arguing that NAB has charged baseless charges against him, the former minister requested the IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail.

NAB has already issued arrest warrants of Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imran Ul Haq in LNG case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader has already been granted pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for 7 days. His pre-arrest bail given by SHC will end this week.

Meanwhile IHC accepted the application of Miftah Ismail for hearing. A two member bench including Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb and acting Chief justice of IHC Justice Amir Farooq will hear the case on July 25.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in NAB’s custody in the LNG import contract case.—NNI