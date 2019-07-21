Mohsin Abbas Haider says he will address abuse against him in a presser

In a shocking Facebook post, Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has been accused of domestic violence and cheating by his wife Fatima Sohail. Haider on the other hand has also reacted to all the allegations against him in even worst way possible.

Using bad language for his wife again, the actor replied to Fatima’s post saying, “Sasti feminist na bano, ghar aa kar mamla suljate hain [Stop being a cheap feminist and let’s discuss the matter at home]”. Later he deleted his comment.

Haider also in an interview to a local media OyeYeah said, “I’ll definitely come out with my truth. I’m happy, she did this. I was waiting for this for so long. I’ll now open up with the truth in front of the public, along with the proof. I will tell the world what happened in our relationship for three years. But I’m happy that this toxic relationship will leave her and me soon.”

The actor has said he will be addressing a press conference on the matter soon.

Since yesterday the incident has been going viral and many Pakistani celebrities have been condemning Haider for the ruthless behavior towards his wife.

Fatima has narrated horrific details of her abusive relationship with the actor which has received angry reactions from Pakistani fans as well as from his industry colleagues.

Fatima says she caught Haider cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.