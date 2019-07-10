MS Dhoni could have batted at No. 5 instead of Hardik, says Sachin Tendulkar

New Zealand survived Ravindra Jadeja’s blistering knock to beat India in World Cup 2019 semi-final by 18 runs at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, while speaking exclusively to India Today on Wednesday stressed on the fact that maybe Dhoni coming in at No. 5 would have made a difference for India.

“In a crunch moment like this would you think of promoting Dhoni and control the game. Towards the end he was talking to Jadeja and controlling the proceedings. Very smartly he was rotating the strike,” said Sachin.

“Instead of Hardik, maybe Dhoni coming in at No. 5 would have made a difference. Dhoni would have for sure done something and made sure on either side of him.”

India’s top-order imploded to leave the two-time World Champions reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 against New Zealand.

Much to the surprise of quite a few in the cricket fraternity, India sent Dinesh Karthik in at No. 5 when their most experienced batsman in MS Dhoni was still waiting in the dressing room. Karthik fell just at the stroke of the 10th over with Matt Henry getting his 3rd wicket.

There were no signs of MS Dhoni even after Karthik’s departure as Hardik Pandya was sent ahead of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni, who came to bat at No.7, kept India’s hopes alive with a solid 106 runs partnership with Jadeja for the seventh wicket.

New Zealand reached to their second successive final, thanks to a magical performance for their pacers-Matt Henry (3/37) and Trent Boult’s (2/42) — deadly opening spell.—IndiaToday