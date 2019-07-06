Murad Saeed terms news conference of PML N leaders misleading

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed says accountability against Sharif family will continue.

Reacting to Maryem Safdar’s news conference today, he said she once again tried to waste time of the nation. Murad Saeed said Maryam Safdar should present any evidence in the case against Nawaz Sharif befor the court of law.

He said an audio clip of conversation between Shehbaz Sharif and Saif-ur-Rehman with Justice (retired) Malik Muhammad Qayyam is available on social media.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durani has said that courts should take notice of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said time has come that Volume 10 of the JIT on Panama Papers case should also be revealed so that the reality in its entirety gets unfolded.