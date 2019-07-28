NA Speaker summons IGP Islamabad on Siddiqui’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday took strict notice of the arrest and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddique, a renowned columnist and educationist.

In this regard, the speaker has summoned the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad to Parliament House along with a report on the matter on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Earlier, the speaker made a telephonically contact with the Minister for Interior and expressed his concern over the matter. Expressing his concern, the speaker demanded thorough probe of arresting and hand cuffing of Irfan Siddiqui on mere alleged violation of Tenancy law.

Asad Qaiser said that Irfan siddique was a seasoned columnist and a renowned educationist whose arrest has raised concerns in the journalistic community and academia.

He said that present government believes in freedom of expression and upholds independence of media. He reiterated that the rights as guaranteed under the constitution would not be compromised. —APP