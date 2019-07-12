NAB Chairman approves inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved inquiry against JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in asset beyond means case.

According to sources, the accountability watchdog will conduct inquiry into Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s assets.

In a meeting chaired on June 28 to review overall performance of NAB, Javed Iqbal said that NAB is absolutely committed to work transparently, fairly, professionally and on merit for a 100 % corruption free Pakistan in accordance with law.

He said that corruption is major hurdle in the way of progress and prosperity of the country depriving a deserving person of its due right on merit.

He had stated that overall performance of NAB remained excellent as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019 which shows trust enhanced upon NAB due to its “Accountability for All” policy across the board.—NNI