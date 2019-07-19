NAB files Park Lane reference against Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has filed Park Lane reference against former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardai.

The reference was approved by NAB earlier this month. The reference nominated 17 others including Iqbal Memon, Younus Qadwai, Hussain Lawai and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

It is newsworthy to mention that Zardari is already in NAB detention in fake accounts case.

The NAB chief had consented to file the reference, against the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman, during the executive board meeting of the bureau, which incurred the loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer.