NAB has become Imran Khan’s tool: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

“The NAB has become [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s tool that is being used for political victimisation,” Shehbaz stated in a tweet, adding that such tactics could not discourage them his party.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on Thursday from the Toll Plaza, Lahore.

The former prime minister has been arrested in connection with the LNG case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).—NNI