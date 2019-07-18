NAB raids Miftah Ismail’s residence to arrest him

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Thursday carried out raid at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail to arrest him.

According to the sources the NAB officials were iside the residence of Miftah Ismail but former finance minister was not at home and his mobile phone was off.

Earlier NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Miftah Ismail today (Thursday) but Miftah Ismail did not come to NAB office.

NAB team had secured warrants to enter Miftah’s residence for search and arrest operation.